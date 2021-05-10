I Used to Have Sex with Four Women a Day – Morris Babyface

Astute Ghanaian musician and producer Morris Babyface in a recent interview has opened up about his dark past in which he was a chronic womanizer.

Real name Max Morris Twumasi, Morris confessed to having multiple sex partners and that he used to sleep with four women a day.

Morris made the revelation when he appeared on the gospel TV program ‘Restoration With Stacy’.

“At a point, I realized being a womanizer wasn’t a good thing. I knew my mother was praying for me for a change of mind and direction but I came to the realization that it all depended on me and I could die at any time.”

“People think I exaggerate but it’s true I used to sleep with four women a day. The devil will make you think you’re smart. It was that bad. I believe if I weren’t saved by grace, by now, I would have exceeded that limit,” he revealed.

He added “I could fast and pray for redemption but just when I’m about to break the fast, one of the girls would call and I’d ask her to come over; we’ll have sex and the fast would be nullified.”

“Interestingly, after doing this, I can be alone in my room weeping because I needed God to save me. I couldn’t stop, I kept falling,” he added.

Morris said he repented following a revelation about hell. He saw people suffering and that was enough for him to give his life to Christ.



Source: asembi.com

