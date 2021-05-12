iPhone Fraudster Arrested; Police Asks Victims to Report

The Police have arrested an iPhone fraudster Vincent Tawiah at the Accra Mall in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The 22-year-old internet fraudster has allegedly been defrauding unsuspecting persons under the pretext of selling iPhones to them.

He was arrested by officers of the National Police Operations Department on Monday 10th May, 2021.

Initial investigations by the Police Operation indicates that the fraudster Vincent Tawiah advertises the iPhones on Instagram and other social media platforms for prices less than the market prices of iPhones.

When contacted by interested persons, he would ask them to send mobile money to the mobile phone account number 0551978205 registered in the name of Rhydale Addae.

He operates the Instagram account @iphone__shopping_legit; the Police used one of his victims as a bait to arrest him.

This was made known in a communique released by the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

A number of persons who have been allegedly defrauded by Vincent have come forward to identify him.

The Police Service has since called on other persons who have been defrauded by him to report.

“The Police are therefore asking persons who have also been defrauded by the suspect whose picture is attached to this story, to report to the National Operations Department at the Police Headquarters, Ring Road Accra or call 0238894764,” part of the communique reads.

iPhone has in recent times been the go-get mobile phone for many young people in Ghana.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

