My Supposed Manager Wanted to R@pe Me – Ruby of Date Rush

Date Rush’s Ruby has delved a bit deeper into her love life, however, quite a sour one, this time.

According to the young lady, following her moments on the popular matchmaking show on TV3, he received a message from an unknown guy who wanted to manage her.

Ruby Gaglo narrating this to Zionfelix on his ‘Zionfelix Uncut’ show noted that she invited the guy to comes to her apartment so that they can have a comprehensive conversation on the proposed managerial duties.

She revealed that the person [name withheld] despite his initial purpose of contact wanted to sleep with her, when he started t0uching her and also asked to engage in a relationship with her.

Ruby adds that she had to struggle her way out of her own room.

When quizzed who this man is, she mentioned that he is very popular and rich but do not want to let his name out.

Probably showing some flesh because she was in her own apartment.

She also added that there was no need to report because she was not hurt during the act and didn’t have enough evidence.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

