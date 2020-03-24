The Church of Pentecost releases 10 Vans to NCCE for COVID-19 Public Education

COVID-19: CoP donates releases Vans to NCCE

The Church of Pentecost has unleashed ten (10) vans to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to intensify public education on the coronavirus pandemic.

The intervention aims at augmenting the Government of Ghana’s effort to end the spread of COVID-19.

The vans, fitted with public address systems, were officially handed over to the Deputy Minister of Health, Hon . Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between the church and NCCE.

The Church, in partnership with Tobinco Pharmaceuticals also donated personal protective equipment (PPE) worth GHc45,000 to the Ministry of Health.

The items, which include coveralls, nose masks, N95 Respirators, face shields, goggles, aprons, examination gloves, heavy-duty gloves, gumboots and hand sanitizers, among others.

Ghana has recorded 52 coronavirus cases, with two (2) deaths.









Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com