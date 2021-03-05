No One Can Sack Me from My East Legon House; I’m Renting It Out – Tracy Boakye fires

Tracey Boakye has fired shots at netizens who say she has been ejected from her East Legon home.

The Ghanaian actress and movie producer refuted these claims in an Instagram post.

This also comes after several posts depicting that the Shakira Productions boss has been sacked from her East Legon residence went viral.

This East Legon house brought about the “Papano” trends prior to the 2020 Ghana General Elections.

In an Instagram post, Tracey Boakye noted that she is rather renting out the said residence.

She wrote: “I AM READY TO SIGN ALL THE DOCUMENTS FOR YOU, JUST CALL MY AGENT NOW AND LET’S MEET. I STILL REMAIN LANDS LADY.”

Check by PlugTimes reveal the house has been put up for rent for some months now.

The last known, was a post by Tracey Boakye‘s friend Diamond Appiah.

In am Instagram post in November 2020, Diamond Appiah revealed that the property was initially put up for sale at $350,000.

