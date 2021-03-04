Supreme Court Dismisses 2020 Election Petition

The Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana has unanimously dismissed the December 7th 2020 General Election petition brought before it.

After several weeks of sitting on the case, the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah gave its ruling on the case today.

According to the court, the case was not backed by enough credible evidence from the petitioner and on that accord, the case is dismissed as having no merit to national interest.

The evidence of the petitioner was somehow considered as been a bit away from their petition and in that regard not enough support for their petition.

In response, after the court was dismissed the Lead Counsel for the petitioner Mr Tsatsu Tsikata said the presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama will rather address the media late in the day.

“We will not be able to give you our address now but I will be done by our flagbearer at 5pm today,” he said.

He added that “All members of the media should come to his office at 5pm for the address.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlugTimes.com 🇬🇭 (@plugtimeshq)

Source: Ben Blay, Contributor | PlugTimes.com, Joymate360 Daily

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments