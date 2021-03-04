Player Beats Up Female Referee to Pulp in Ghana Women’s League Game
A female referee received beatings of her life when during a women’s league game in Ghana over the weekend.
Referee Faizatu Jakpa was attacked by a player when officiating match day 6 game between Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies vs Fabulous Ladies.
The incident took place at the Okese Park in Ejisu, home to Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies.
This also left referee Faizatu Jakpa with a swollen face.
Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies won the game by 2 goals to 1.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
