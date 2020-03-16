COVID-19 in Ghana: Gov’t Suspends All Public Gatherings

In the light of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Government of Ghana has announced that all public gatherings must be halted.

These include conferences, workshop, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques.

This was announced by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo following an Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting on coronavirus response.

According to the President of the Republic of Ghana, the directive will be effective for four (4) weeks.

However, private burials are permitted with limited numbers not exceeding twenty (25) persons.

All schools including universities, senior high schools, and basic schools are closed on Monday, March 16, 2020 till further notice.

Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate but should observe prescribed social distancing between patrons and staff.

Establishments like supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels, and drinking spots have been encouraged to provide among others, hand sanitizers, running waters and soap for washing hands. A similar directive has been given to the Ministry of Transport and the various transport unions.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com