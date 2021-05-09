MATURITY! Kuami Eugene Celebrates Guru on His Birthday Despite Recent Spat

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has celebrated rapper Guru on his birthday, months after their banter on a foiled song collaboration cropped up, once more.

The “Happy Day” singer despite the difference, with respect to the issues surrounding the collaboration surprised many, perhaps, the musician as well with the message.

The Lynx Entertainment act took to social media photoblog Instagram to make wish Guru well, on his special day.

Kuami Eugene wrote “Happy Birthday Snr Man Guru. Dollar On You Wai !!!! Live Long.”

