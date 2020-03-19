SURPRISE! Medikal buys Car for wife Fella Makafui — VIDEO + PHOTOS

Fella Makafui receives Big Surprise from Medikal

Medikal has surprised his wife Fella Makafui by buying a Mercedez Benz C300 car for her.

The high-performance car was handed over to the actress on Thursday.

Tears streamed down the face of the actress who was not in the known of what was actually before her.

This comes, almost a fortnight after their much talk-about traditional wedding ceremony that took place in Accra, Ghana.

The white Mercedes Benz C300 car has a customized number plate which states “Fella 20-20”.



In a related development, reports reaching PlugTimes.com reveals, although, the registration number is in the name of the actress, the ownership of the car is rather, that of the rapper born Samuel Frimpong.

Check some leaked photos sighted by your authoritative news source.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com