Joey B Confirms Death of Quamina MP’s Father

The death of Quamina MP’s father has been confirmed by Joey B, following their ghastly accident on Thursday on the Akosombo road.

There were initial reports that Quamina MP‘s father was in critical condition and he was rushed to a nearby medical facility for healthcare.

However, the man Quamina MP refers to as Bongo, could not make it.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM with Andy Dosty on Friday morning, Joey B noted that he’s had the news that confirms the demise of the musician’s father.

He has since called on everyone who has his contact to get in touch to console him by way of text.

Quamina MP first introduced his father to the general public in January this year.

