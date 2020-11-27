VIDEO PREMIERE: Mona 4 Reall – Badder Than

Mona 4 Reall, also known as Hajia 4 Reall drops the official music video to ‘Badder Than’, her first single.

The colourful video features a cameo role by Efia Odo.

It was shot and directed by Rex for the 4Reall Entertainment boss.

Enjoy ‘Badder Than’ music video by Mona 4Reall below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.