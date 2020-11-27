Funny Face finally Apologizes to Vanessa after Birth of New Baby

Funny Face has finally rendered an unqualified apology to his baby mama Vanessa.

This comes after the birth of their third child earlier this week.

According to Funny Face he was pushed to act wrongly towards his baby mama and in-laws.

The Ghanaian comedian also adds that he is doing this for the sake of the life of his daughters.

Funny Face made this known in a lengthy post across his social media pages on Friday morning.

Part of his post reads: “I have forgiven ur mother as I pray she forgives me too .. VANNESSA am truly sorry .. let everybody put da blame on me .. am ever ready to carry da cross of my family.”

Read his full post below:

GYE NYAME “✊🔥 Dis day will come again girls .. We will laugh again .. I will hold you girls in my arms again .. FOR LIFE IS FOR LIFE ✊🔥 even if I have to sweep da whole KUMASI to have u girls back .. Even if I have to go stand on mountain Afadajato to shout and apologise to Everybody .. I will gladly do it wholeheartedly 🔥✊ my #ELLAandBELLA life journey took ur father on a lonely mystery road .. where people go and never return .. or they come back and they don’t remember anybody again is a road of Anger , pain , revenge .. a road nobody will understand , except da people who have been der .. suicidal thoughts on dat road is very rampant .. but JEHOVAH, my #Funnyfans , my true friends …saved me with words of Encouragement..ur DAD went on dat road and returned peacefully .. the world is abt to see the greatness of ur father .. I have forgiven ur mother as I pray she forgives me too .. VANNESSA am truly sorry .. let everybody put da blame on me .. am ever ready to carry da cross of my family .. dis girls can’t suffer and hustle . When through JEHOVAH’s help I can give dem everything dey need .. if not koraaa .. half of everything they need .. nobody knows how much time he or she has left in life .. and why make innocent children go through dis .. our mistakes dat we made .. shouldn’t affect dis kids … To everybody who pushed me on dat road da more .. dat made me insulted you .. am sorry forgive me ✊🔥 to VANNESSA’s mother.. Gradma am sorry I used those words on you .. pls forgive me 🔥✊ .. Grandpa JAH WISDOM .. Daddy am really sorry fr all da things I said to u .. Daddy from today me and you .. will be blazing Dazing 🔥✊😁☝️ JAHHHHHHHhH RASTA FARRR RIIIIIIIIIIIiII ✊🔥☝️🙏 let’s build dis family .. even tho .. we are angry at each other .. this beautiful kids don’t deserve dis.. for da sake of the kids .. put all da blame on me !! Love you all ✊🔥 for life is for life .. and oh Congrats VANNESSA on da birth of our New BAby girl .. Eigh VANNESSA da vandamme killer 🤣🔥 u told me it’s a boy 🤪 good one , u got me der .. 😂 I love women .. so no wonder GOD is giving me women women women .. 3 girls in 2 years .. awww Vanessa way3bi… God bless u🔥

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.