Medikal calls for Prayer for Quamina MP after Gory Accident

Medikal has entreated all to have Quamina MP in prayers following his ghastly accident on the Akosombo road on Thursday.

The ‘La Hustle’ rapper is one of the few celebrities who have make a move in this direction.

The AMG Business act took to social media microblog Twitter to make this known.

He tweeted: “Pray for Quamina Mp” together with folded hands of prayer emoji.

Pray for Quamina Mp 🙏🏾 — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) November 27, 2020

Medikal was featured by Quamina MP on his ‘Amanfour Girls’ hit song.

They have also worked together on AMG Armani‘s ‘Allowed’, and Sista Afia‘s ‘Weather’ song.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

