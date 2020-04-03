3Music Awards 2020 Main Event goes Virtual on May 2

3Music Awards Live Virtual

The 3Music Awards 2020 will have a live virtual show when the main event is held over this weekend.

The decision to go virtual comes, on the backdrop of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The awards ceremony will once again celebrate the hottest urban music, and personalities in Ghana, from a location in Accra.

Dubbed the “Stay At Home Edition”, it will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 to virtual audience, across the globe.

It comes after it was postponed from its originally scheduled date.

By extension, the august music award ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook: 3Music, Instagram: 3Music Awards and on Joy Prime TV.

According to the organisers, Saturday’s event will feature a handful of working staff and performers.

The 3Music Awards 2020 event will see performance from Kidi, Kweku Smoke, Bosom P-Yung, Lord Paper, and DopeNation. Others are Mr. Drew, Krymi, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Cina Soul.

This year’s event will be hosted by media personalities Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor.

The annual 3Music Awards is presented by 3Media Networks, Multimedia Group, EandE Ghana, and Fantasy Entertainment.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com