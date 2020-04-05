SM Faith Concert: Shatta Wale makes History with Virtual Concert

SM Faith Concert Full Performance

Shatta Wale has held the SM Faith Concert, and it was another historic night, achieved by the ‘Dancehall King’.

The first of its kind on the continent, the virtual concert saw him perform live with his Shatta Movement Band.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician staged this virtual concert to entertain his fans around the globe, as a result of the lockdown, amidst widespread COVID-19 cases.

This was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, live from his ship mansion in East Legon-Accra, Ghana. It was hosted by Arnold Mensah Elevanyo.

The Shatta Movement boss entertained his virtual audience with a good number of his songs. These included, but not limited to ‘Akweley Take’, ‘Ayoo’, ‘Time No Dey’, ‘My Level’, ‘Melissa’, and ‘Bojor’.



Throughout his live brand performance, he was extremely impressive, as regards, his virtual communication, cohesion with band, breath control, delivery, and more.

Dr. Ntiamoah also highlighted on all that one need to know about deadly COVID-19.

While encouraging audience to stay blessed, Shatta Wale also demonstrated how to wash the hands.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com