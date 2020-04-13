Entertainment
BLACK LOVE! Photo proves Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess have come a Long Way
“I Luv Tracy” is the inscription on a black T-shirt worn by rapper Sarkodie, over a decade.
In a photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, credits Ameyaw Debrah, Sarkodie poses with two (2) other persons.
According to the rapper, he shared this particular photo on Facebook, exactly 11 years ago today [Monday], April 13, 2020.
The two lovebirds married in July 2018, at a lavish ceremony in Accra. They are now blessed with a beautiful daughter Titi.
From a humble, with determination, the Sarkcess Music boss will go on to become the Africa’s most decorated rapper.
Check the photo out:
Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com