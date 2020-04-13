BLACK LOVE! Photo proves Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess have come a Long Way

“I Luv Tracy” is the inscription on a black T-shirt worn by rapper Sarkodie, over a decade.

In a photo sighted by PlugTimes.com, credits Ameyaw Debrah, Sarkodie poses with two (2) other persons.

According to the rapper, he shared this particular photo on Facebook, exactly 11 years ago today [Monday], April 13, 2020.

The two lovebirds married in July 2018, at a lavish ceremony in Accra. They are now blessed with a beautiful daughter Titi.

From a humble, with determination, the Sarkcess Music boss will go on to become the Africa’s most decorated rapper.

Check the photo out:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com