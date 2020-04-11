DOWNLOAD: Shatta Wale – Future Dollar (prod. by Chensee Beatz)

Download Future Dollar MP3 Song by Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale drops a new song titled ‘Future Dollar’ for the lovely ladies during this COVID-19 period.

In the song, she professes his love for his love character Monica. The Shatta Movement boss makes clear that he loves only her and will do whatever she wants done for her.

The song was produced by Chensee Beatz.

Download and enjoy it below:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com