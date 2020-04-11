Entertainment

Efia Odo jabs ASEM on behalf of Sarkodie

PlugTimes.com April 11, 2020

Efia Odo has jabbed ASEM for his continuous diss songs targeted at Sarkodie.

According  to the Ghanaian actress, no one cares about this anymore.

She made this known in a series of tweet on Friday.

Check her out!

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close