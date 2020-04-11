Efia Odo jabs ASEM on behalf of Sarkodie

Efia Odo has jabbed ASEM for his continuous diss songs targeted at Sarkodie.

According to the Ghanaian actress, no one cares about this anymore.

She made this known in a series of tweet on Friday.

Check her out!

When you know your worth you find it hard to just accept anything from anybody. — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 10, 2020

This nigga doing too much like bro no one cares anymore — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 10, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com