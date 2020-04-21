Efya drops ‘Pricelezz’ featuring Mugeez

LISTEN: PRICELEZZ FT. MUGEEZ

Efya is back! One of Ghana’s most celebrated modern singers, known worldwide for collaborations with Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and Major Lazer returns with new single Pricelezz with Mugeez released via Ditto Music [17.04.2020].

An artist dripping in musical accolades, including 5 time winner of Ghana Music Awards Best Female Vocalists Efya has built a wildly popular career as a singer off the back of her first solo mixtape ‘This Is Not The Album’ and extensive live shows across West Africa.

Pricelezz is a bubbly Afropop cut, with Efya’s distinctive vocals supported by rapper Mugeez, R2Bees member and frequent WizKid collaborator. The mood is uplifting, full of celebratory lyrics and typically uptempo production, Pricelezz is a triumphant return to the scene for Efya.



