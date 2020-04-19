Evang. Apraku ‘My Daughter’ Reported Dead

Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku popularly known as Apraku My Daughter has died, PlugTimes.com gathers.

His death occurred on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Accra, Ghana

Until his death was the Founder and Leader of the defunct King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International.

This comes barely a year after his church collapsed and wife divorced him.

Last year, he visited Rev. Obofour who revealed to him why his church collapsed. He handed a car to him as a gift.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com