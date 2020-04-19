Partial Lockdown in Accra, Kumasi, Other Cities Lifted

Ghana has lifted the three-week partial ban on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema, and Kasoa.

This was communicated by president Akufo-Addo during COVID-19 update number 7 on Sunday night.

The lifting of the restriction of movement in these areas takes effect on Monday, April 20, 2020 at exactly 1.00am and it is “based on science.”

Despite this, he noted that lifting these restrictions does not mean we are letting our guard down. All other measures remain fully in place.

Thus, businesses and workplace can work why practicing hygiene, however, all public gatherings including funerals, religious meetings etc. are still banned.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to wear face masks, anytime they are in public.

Ghana has so far recorded 1,042 positive cases of the coronavirus, with nine (9) deaths, and ninety-nine (99) recoveries.

