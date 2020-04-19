Akufo Addo to address Ghana Tonight at 8pm — COVID-19 Update 7

H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to address the people of Ghana in COVID-19 Update 7.

The main agenda will be measures taken by the West African country against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This comes off tonight [Sunday], April 19, 2020 at exactly 8.00pm (GMT).

It was made known by the Ministry of Information in Ghana.

The country is in its 21st day of partial lockdown, following a one-week extension, a week ago.

Ghana has so far recorded 834 coronavirus cases, nine (9) deaths, and ninety-nine (99) recoveries.

Currently, there are more than 2.3 million recorded cases, across the globe with more than 160k deaths, and 613k recoveries.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com