How Strongman’s possible misunderstanding of Kweku Smoke’s Tweet has created a Beef

PlugTimes.com April 25, 2020

Strongman’s failure to, perhaps comprehend a harmless tweet from Kweku Smoke has caused a rift between the two rappers.

In the light of the ‘Bring Back Azonto’ brouhaha, the ‘Yedin’ rapper reiterated how Sarkodie always support others, regardless. He cited Strongman‘s relationship before, during and after his time at Sarkcess Music as a case study.

“I know the feeling highest but am happy you be one focused person you do what you want do for others regardless if Enoe be so like strongman e song sef unoe go tweet again..U follow Gh people aa somebody Dey die sef u go lef am make e die..we the young ones Dey appreciate u 🙏🏿Red heart,” he tweeted.

The content of Kweku Smoke‘s tweet obviously has no intention to create malice against the Strong Empire boss.

However, in a reply, ‘My Voice’ rapper sent a stern warning to Kweku Smoke, not to drag him into his “useless arguments” again. He also added that he is fake but want to prove loyalty outside.

Netizens have since reprimanded Strongman for putting a wrong interpretation on the tweet, over his inability to read and understand well.

The Bolinga Nation boss has also replied by saying he meant no harm in the tweet.

“Strongman? Mtcheew see I mean no harm in my tweet but go take the angry emoji from there Edey bore me…wo brand koraa y3 me tan Anoe get ur time but I fit help promote your afuom album tho …ur mind Dey ?,” he tweeted.

It is not clear whether there is an ingrained squabble between the two (2) young Ghanaian talents.

The former Sarkcess Music rapper is currently promoting his ’10 AM’ album.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com

