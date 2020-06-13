ELEGANT! See the all-new Zylofon Music Office — PHOTOS

Zylofon Music, the record label arm of Zylofon Media has relaunched its operations.

The firm will now operate from an all-new, elegant office.

It is now located inside the Zylofon Arts Complex in East Legon, a suburb of Accra-Ghana.

At the relaunch ceremony, the record label introduced its new act Tiisha.

PlugTimes.com brings you shots from the offices of Zylofon Music.

