ELEGANT! See the all-new Zylofon Music Office — PHOTOS

PlugTimes.com June 13, 2020
new office of Zylofon Music

Zylofon Music, the record label arm of Zylofon Media has relaunched its operations.

The firm will now operate from an all-new, elegant office.

It is now located inside the Zylofon Arts Complex in East Legon, a suburb of Accra-Ghana.

At the relaunch ceremony, the record label introduced its new act Tiisha.

PlugTimes.com brings you shots from the offices of Zylofon Music.

Check it out!

new office of Zylofon Music
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

