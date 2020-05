Nina Ricchie Hot Photos

Nina Ricchie has shared behind the scene photos to the the visuals shoot of her latest rap song ‘Different’.

The Canadian-born Ghanaian entertainer shows more skin in the photos which appears to be one of the hottest from the musician.

The Black Avenue Muzik signee dons a red leather trouser while she sits on a white piano.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com