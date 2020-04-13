I Wish Symply Tacha was my Bestie – Shatta Wale makes First Move

Symply Tacha is one beautiful soul, and that is what Shatta Wale also sees, of course.

The Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician who, despite all odds, have soft spot for women, has made his first move towards the reality TV star.

According to Shatta Wale, he wishes the Big Brother Naija star was his bestie.

He made this known in a post on social media photoblog Instagram on Sunday, April 12, 2020, with a number of emojis.

“Gosh I wish this pretty queen was my bestie lol “ @symply_tacha 😍😜🥰🏃🏾‍♂️🏃🏾‍♂️,” he shared.

Shatta Wale is noted for having a number of female ‘best friends’. Notable among them is Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo.

Although an open wish, Symply Tacha is yet to openly reply the Shatta Movement boss.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com