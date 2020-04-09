King Dave: Kweku Smoke goes for Shatta Wale, ASEM, and Ball J’s head in New Diss Song

Download “King Dave” (Shatta Wale, ASEM, Ball J diss song by Kweku Smoke)

Rapper Kweku Smoke has released venom on Shatta Wale, ASEM, and Ball J for attacking rapper Sarkodie, in diverse ways.

Titled “King Dave”, the BolingaNation boss exhibits his lyrical dexterity on the diss song produced by Atown TSB.

While dissing ASEM, and Ball J, he also condemns Shatta Wale for attacking hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone and rap music in Ghana.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com