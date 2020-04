Medikal Video on Birthday

Medikal has caused stir on social media, for the latest content he has shared on his birthday.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the AMG Business act is seen smoking while he sips from a drink in a disposable cup.

The husband of actress Fella Makafui dances to Daasebre Gyamenah’s ‘Ahuofe’ song, which plays at the background.

Check him out:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com