2020 is a SCAM because I’ve Failed to Secure Sugar Daddy – Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has stated that 2020 is a SCAM, amidst the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

According to her, this is because all her plans to secure a sugar daddy this year have proved futile.

The ‘Bridal Shower’ actress has also added that she does not want to work all of her life.

The curvy actress made this known in a post on social media photoblog Instagram.

Moyo Lawal wrote: Who is coming , This 2020 is a scam ,me that had plans to finally start going out , becoming a social butterfly , club girl and securing a sugar daddy 😳(since love has refused to find me🤕🤷‍♀️) ….. 😔ya now do this to me 😭….., …… ……… ………,.. I don’t want to work all my life na 😭….. …… ……….. p.s I am now fast forwarding to 2021 before I get too old to actually have a social life 😭😭….. ♥️#ML

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com