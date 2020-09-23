DOWNLOAD: BlezDee – Welcome to Kumerica ft. Flowking Stone (prod by Tubhani Muzik)

BlezDee drops ‘Welcome to Kumerica’, a new song for the Kumerica movement.

The Corazon Entertainment act features revered rapper Flowking Stone on this piece.

Download/stream ‘Welcome to Kumerica’ by BlezDee below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

