VIDEO PREMIERE: Yaw Tog – Sore ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, & Jay Bahd

Yaw Tog drops official visuals to his song ‘Sore’ featuring O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, and Jay Bahd.

Set in Santasi, Kumasi, the twi-drill song from the rapper sees him and his clique pushing the Kumerica movement.

The video was shot and directed by ace Ghanaian creative director Kofi Poku of KooPoku Studios.

Enjoy ‘Sore‘ music video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

