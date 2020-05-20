Apraku My Daughter has Died

Apraku My Daughter Confirmed Dead

Popular Ghanaian evangelist Apraku My Daughter has been confirmed dead.

The death of the Founder of King Jesus Ministry International (KJMI) occurred on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

This was confirmed by Accra-based Peace 104.3 FM on Wednesday afternoon by fellow evangelist Kumchacha.

He died at his residence inside Adom Estates in Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipal of the Central region.

Real name Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, his demise comes a day after he went viral for getting intoxicated or drunk.

He was one of the few known faces in evangelism and performances of miracles in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Earlier this morning, Ghanaian gospel minister Sonnie Badu offered to help him.

Last month, he was reported dead, however, he came to shoot down the rumor.

More to follow soon.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com