Actor Prince David Osei Escapes Accident — PHOTOS

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has gotten away from a road accident.

This unfortunate incident occurred this morning [Wednesday], June 3, 2020.

PlugTimes.com understands, it happened at the Achimota overhead stretch of the N1 Highway in Accra, Ghana.

Narrating the incident, the “FIX US” actor says he “came out unscratched.”

“Front tyre got burst was maneuvering the car on the busy highway, finally I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face,” he added.

This is an unabridged piece of the message he shared across his social media platforms:

Who told you there’s no God? You can’t easily take down a praying man, who don’t just walk in the flesh but after the spirit. Elohim be praised for saving me from a very fatal accident, I came out unscratched. Guys, pls help me thank God! Front tyre got burst was maneuvering the car on the busy highway, finally I hit the pavement that divides the road, as to how the car came to a halt I don’t know, my life was literally flashing through my face. Indeed there’s a God who never fails 😢🙏 #prayers#thanksgiving @ Thanksgiving

Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

