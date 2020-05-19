SAD LIFE! Apraku My Daughter now a Drunkard – SEE VIDEO

Sad Life of Apraku My Daughter

The life of popular Ghanaian evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku has hit the rock as a video purports he has turned a drunkard.

Affectionately called ‘Apraku My Daughter’, the Founder of King Jesus Ministry International (KJMI) is seen walking in his community, while he exchanges words with a feminine voice.

He was one of the few known faces in evangelism and performances of miracles in the late 1990s and 2000s.

Last month, there were reports that he has died. However, he shot that those rumors, stating that he is alive and kicking.

Check him out:



Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com