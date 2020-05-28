Ayisha of Di Asa fame Reported Dead after Undergoing Breast Surgery – PHOTOS

Death of Di Asa contestant Ayisha

Baby Ayisha, a contestant of the popular Di Asa dance reality show is reported dead.

According reports available to PlugTimes.com, the plus size lady died, about two (2) years after undergoing breast surgery.

It also adds that sometimes she complains of chest and back pain.

Information gathered by our sources reveals she was also diabetic.

Baby Ayisha was evicted from Di Asa after going nekkid on social media.

Check out some photos of her:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com