I Won’t Record a Diss Song to Someone Who Looks like a Corpse – Medikal fires Eno Barony

Eno Barony Looks like a Corpse – Medikal hits

Medikal has stated that he won’t waist time to record a diss song to Eno Barony because she looks like a corpse.

This comment comes after the female rapper dissed the award-winning Ghanaian rapper on her song ‘Argument Done’ days ago.

The AMG Business act made this known in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Don’t ever think I will waste time recording a diss track to a female rapper, expecially when the person looks like corpse. Issa dead tin,” he tweeted.

Medikal initially said in an interview with Giovani in an exclusive interview on TV3’s ‘Showbiz 360′ that he won’t reply.

The rapper is set to release a song on Friday titled ‘Nonsense’.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com