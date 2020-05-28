John Boyega goes hard on ‘Racist White People’ after Death of George Floyd

Actor John Boyega has reacted to the death of George Floyd, an African American who was killed by Police in Minneapolis on Monday.

A cellphone video shows a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite protest from onlookers that his life is in danger.

The Star Wars actor addressing this on social media noted that he hates racist white people.

Boyega, 28, noted in the live video that it is totally madness, as regards, how these people treat others.

He also mentioned that “first of all you’re gonna respect black people online” and when they fail to do so, especially via comments on his posts, the person will end up being blocked.

Watch snippets of his reaction below:

A good number of users have lauded him for standing his grounds to speak against it.

LeBron James, Jon Jones, and many other personalities have also voiced out in this direction.

Since the death of George Floyd, 46, there has been a number protests across Minneapolis and some parts of the US.

The police officer at the centre of the whole saga, identified as Derek Chauvin has been with the department for 21 years.

Records show that during his career, he was a subject of police conduct complaints, but was never disciplined.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com