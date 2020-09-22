Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy surprise Agiecoat with a Car

Ayisha Modi has partnered Stonebwoy to donate a 2018 Toyota Corolla car to veteran music producer Agiecoat.

The donation was partly made possible through the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall act’s Livingstone Foundation.

This was in honour of Agiecoat‘s contribution to Ghana’s music industry since the 1990s.

He has been the executive producer for a number of Ghanaian musicians. These include, but not limited to Kontihene, 4×4, and Buk Bak.

PlugTimes.com understands Ayisha Modi once worked with Agiecoat when she was 13-years-old.

