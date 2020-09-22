Entertainment

Ayisha Modi, Stonebwoy surprise Agiecoat with a Car

PlugTimes.com September 22, 2020

Ayisha Modi has partnered Stonebwoy to donate a 2018 Toyota Corolla car to veteran music producer Agiecoat.

The donation was partly made possible through the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall act’s Livingstone Foundation.

This was in honour of Agiecoat‘s contribution to Ghana’s music industry since the 1990s.

Aisha Modi Stonebwoy Agiecoat car donation

He has been the executive producer for a number of Ghanaian musicians. These include, but not limited to Kontihene, 4×4, and Buk Bak.

PlugTimes.com understands Ayisha Modi once worked with Agiecoat when she was 13-years-old.

Aisha Modi Stonebwoy Agiecoat car donation

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close