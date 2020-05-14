Kidi sacked by Presenter after Arriving Late for Radio Interview

Accra FM host Dismiss KiDi over Late Arrival Interview

Ghanaian musician KiDi has been thrown out of the studios of Accra 100.5 FM.

The dismissal was effected by mid-morning show host Nana Romeo on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

According to the radio presenter, this is not the first time the ‘Sugar Daddy’ has appeared late on his show.

Hence, the need to kick him out, following several communication with him and his team, prior to the interview.

KiDi, who felt his personality was being attacked wrongfully could not explain why he was late to the show, despite arriving at the studio, 35 minutes before closure.

He then apologized to everyone and walked out of the studio.

The Lynx Entertainment act was on the show to promote his ‘Blue’ EP.

Watch what ensued on the show:

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com