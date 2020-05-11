Wendy Shay finally reacts to beef among Sista Afia, Eno Barony, Freda Rhymz

Wendy on Female Musicians’ Beef

Wendy Shay has finally reacted to the ongoing beef among three (3) of Ghana’s female musicians.

Sista Afia, Eno Barony, and Freda Rhymz have in the past few days been releasing diss songs targeted at one another.

Wendy Shay who has been encouraging her confreres to wake up has mentioned that she only see women showcasing their talent.

“U call it beef, I call it women empowerment,” she has stated.

“U call it beef, I call it women empowerment..all I see is women showcasing their talent ..female artists are gradually waking up 👏🏽,” the RuffTown Records act tweeted on Monday evening.

Wendy Shay is currently promoting her single ‘Akokora Gangster’.

She has worked with Eno Barony on ‘The Boy Is Mine’, and ‘Do Something’.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com