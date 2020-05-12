Medikal schools Eno Barony after Dissing Him on ‘Argument Done’

Medikal replies Eno Barony

Medikal has finally reacted, three (3) days after Eno Barony dissed him on her ‘Argument Done’ song, a reply to Sista Afia.

According to Medikal, the female rapper’s action is one of the reasons why people do not do others good, because he never wronged her.

The AMG Business act also revealed that he accepted Eno‘s request to have his verse on her ‘King of Queens’ song, which he also shot the video with her, free-of-charge.

He has also noted that instead of dissing him, she should requested another verse from him for a probable hit song, so she could have made some money out of it.

Medikal made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

He is set to release a song on Friday which is titled “Nonsense”.

Check the tweets out:

4 years ago eno Linked up for a feature, gave her a verse and pulled up to shoot the video when called without charging a penny,never expected her to disrespect me in anyway, especially when I haven’t wronged you.This is why people don’t do good sometimes I guess. — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) May 12, 2020

You could have linked up again after all those years for another verse cuz I am hotter than I was back then ! But no, Human being, you would rather put dirt on my name for clout than get a hit song you can chop from. — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) May 12, 2020

So this is what’s gonna happen, you will probably do couple of diss songs and direct them to me, and as we all know, Ghanaians will hail you and mock me to make you believe you are the bomb,whiles they still Jam to my music in their homes and parties 🤷‍♂️ — MEDiKAL (@AmgMedikal) May 12, 2020

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com