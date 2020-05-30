Entertainment
Mr Drew’s ‘EAT’ Music Video Deleted by YouTube over Copyright Claims
YouTube has deleted Ghanaian musician Mr Drew’s ‘EAT’ music video on its platforms, over copyright infringement.
‘EAT’ which featured Stonebwoy had at least accumulated 151,000 views and peaked to number 7 in YouTube trends.
The song is a copyright to singer Rotimi‘s ‘Love Riddim’ and a strike action was initially taken on his behalf by EMPIRE.
“This video contains content from EMPIRE, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds,” a message appears on the video.
The visuals which was made available on the video streaming platform a week ago has since been deleted.
It also comes four (4) days after he reached 100,000 views and shared on his social media platforms.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com