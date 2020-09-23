Work hard and Stop Trying to Pay Me for a Beef — Wendy Shay to Musicians

Wendy Shay has claimed some musicians want to pay her so she beef them for attention.

The Rufftown Records act has however warned them to work hard and stop fooling.

The ‘Haters In Tears’ singer did not mention the name(s) of the musician(s) she is referring to.

Part of Wendy Shay‘s message to the musician(s) who want to pay for a beef reads: “Listen very carefully ,there’s no shortcut to success in this Music Industry …so work hard and stop fooling.”

Read the full post below:

So this Artiste has been shading me left and right

I no mind them ,now they want to pay me to beef with them for attention

Wow What has happened to hardwork??

Listen very carefully ,there’s no shortcut to success in this Music Industry …so work hard and stop fooling!

So this Artiste has been shading me left and right

I no mind them ,now they want to pay me to beef with them for attention

Wow What has happened to hardwork??

Listen very carefully ,there’s no shortcut to success in this Music Industry …so work hard and stop fooling! #HIT — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) September 22, 2020

Wendy Shay has had a beef with former label mate Fantana.

Ever since the ‘Girls Hate on Girls’ crooner parted ways with Rufftown Records, there has been some boiling water between them.

Several weeks ago, Wendy Shay nearly created a beef between Samini and her, after omitting the High Grade Family boss’ name from the ‘Big S’.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments