Multimedia Group fires Naa Ashorkor

Multimedia sacks Naa Ashorkor

Ghanaian media powerhouse the Multimedia Group has terminated the appointment of its employee Naa Ashorkor.

The sack came into effect on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, the presenters has announced.

This follows her two (2) and half year stint with the Accra-based media network.

Naa Ashorkor, until the Multimedia Group axed her, was the host of ‘Showbiz A-Z’ as well as ‘Strong and Sassy’ on Joy FM.

She joined from EIB Network‘s Starr 103.5 FM, where she hosted the mid-morning show ‘The Zone’.

The Ghanaian actress put her announcement into writing. And reads:

I have got Good news and bad news everyone!

With immediate effect as of yesterday, my now former employers, Multimedia Group, terminated my appointment. That’s the bad news.

Now for the good news, such situations only give my God the opportunity to show up.

It’s not an easy time to be out of a regular and steady income. We are not in normal times, but hey, I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everyone who has lost their job or income during these difficult times to not lose hope.

Hope is an amazing thing that gives us the ability to stand and trust God in such difficult circumstances. Don’t lose hope.

Jeremiah 29:11, For I know the plans. I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Source: Yaw Sarpong | PlugTimes.com