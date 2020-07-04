News

Hushpuppi makes First Appearance in US Court

July 4, 2020
Hushpuppi has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest by Dubai Police in with Interpol in June.

The Dubai-based Nigerian appeared in a court in Chicago, USA on Friday.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of creating fake company to run a $35 million COVID-19 ventilator fraud.

Hushpuppi used the e-mail godisgoodallthetime@gmail.com to run his scam business.

Information available to PlugTimes.com reveals he faces 20 years in prison

