Hushpuppi makes First Appearance in US Court
Hushpuppi has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest by Dubai Police in with Interpol in June.
The Dubai-based Nigerian appeared in a court in Chicago, USA on Friday.
He was initially arrested on suspicion of creating fake company to run a $35 million COVID-19 ventilator fraud.
Hushpuppi used the e-mail godisgoodallthetime@gmail.com to run his scam business.
Information available to PlugTimes.com reveals he faces 20 years in prison
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
