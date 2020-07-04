Hushpuppi makes First Appearance in US Court

Hushpuppi has appeared in court for the first time since his arrest by Dubai Police in with Interpol in June.

The Dubai-based Nigerian appeared in a court in Chicago, USA on Friday.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of creating fake company to run a $35 million COVID-19 ventilator fraud.

Hushpuppi used the e-mail godisgoodallthetime@gmail.com to run his scam business.

Information available to PlugTimes.com reveals he faces 20 years in prison

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

