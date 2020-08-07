Shatta Wale Registers, Gives EC Officials Money at Korle Gonno — VIDEO

Shatta Wale on Thursday went to a voter registration centre in Korle-Gonno, a suburb of Accra to register.

It was the final day of the voter registration exercise ahead of the 2020 General Elections in Ghana.

The ‘African Dancehall King’ stormed the place with his father Nii Armah Mensah Snr.

After successfully going through his registration, he shared some monies among the EC officials at the centre.

Although the total amount of money is unknown, it comes few days after he gave bestie Efia Odo $50k as a birthday gift.

Shatta Wale is noted for sharing money — thus, on the street, offices, etc.

This is what ensued at the the centre in Korle Gonno.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.