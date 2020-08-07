Father Impregnates 14-Year Old Daughter | Reason Revealed

The guardian of a young girl who was impregnated by her own father at age 14 has revealed why he did so.

According to the woman known as Rukaya, initially, the young girl never told her it was her father who impregnated.

She revealed that the girl told her sometimes she was forced by the father when she visit.

It took the intervention of some persons in the community to make sure that the child is taken care of by the man.

Eventually, the case was taken to the Department of Social Welfare, she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV.

The mother also mentioned that she was encouraged not to get involved with the issue because its a family issue.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories youa want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, yawsarpongplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.