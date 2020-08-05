Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia Quash Beef; Ready to Drop a Single — PHOTO

Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia have finally smoked peace pipe following their beef.

This move has set the ball rolling for a collaboration between them, as they get ready to release a single.

Notwithstanding this, it is currently not clear who will own the record.

In May this year, what was a lyrical war nearly turned physical when they met at TV3 and UTV.

Of course, this beef got quite emotional and it was a near industry disgrace.

More so, both Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia released songs to chide the fellow.

They announced this with a photo — in it, they wear a red see-through long sleeve dress, and a black, tight-fitting ladies pant.

Check both Freda Rhymz and Sista Afia after their beef out:

