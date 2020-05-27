Rev. Obofour’s wife Obofowaa Replies Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Obofowaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian pastor Rev Obofour, has reacted amidst the raging feud between her husband and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The First Lady of APC shared a video of her husband preaching to his congregants.

In the video, the Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel is heard telling members not to explain themselves to people who hate you.

This comes after the lawmaker threatened to expose some alleged fake pastors in the country.

It also follows Rev. Obofour‘s comment that no one should dare him, because he is strong, both spiritually and physically.

Watch the video below:



A screenshot of the video, as shared on Obofowaa’s Instagram page.

She shared this to her 53,000+ followers on the social media photoblog.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com